2 Arrested in Natchitoches Home Burglary

Natchitoches Police Department Officers were dispatched to a duplex residence in the 700 block of Fourth Street on March 30, 2017 at 11:00a.m. due to a call of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, NPD officers noticed that a subject made forced entry into a residence, and attempted to force entry into another residence, where the resident was home.

