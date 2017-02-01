Three lives lost, two injured in spat...

Three lives lost, two injured in spate of deadly fires at homes with no smoke alarm

State Fire Marshal investigators continue to sift through the details surrounding three accidental but deadly fires since this past Saturday. And though unrelated, the fires shared one unfortunate and glaring characteristic: none of the homes involved had working smoke alarms.

