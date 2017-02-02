Retirement causes domino effect in Police Dept.
Assistant Chief Cary Hargrove, who began employment with the City of Natchitoches Police Department in 1989, is retiring resulting in opening a chain of positions and promotions. Chief of Police Micky Dove and his command staff, upon evaluating the potential promotional and positional changes, announce the following: Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amber richard STD came from her im sure
|33 min
|Alan
|5
|King Donald of the United States of America
|6 hr
|Tru
|3
|Trump and simple minded supporters
|10 hr
|Tigerman325
|30
|good mecchanic in nat
|10 hr
|blsfam1
|1
|Income Taxes
|10 hr
|Damn
|4
|Blacks are so nasty ugly looking
|14 hr
|White ppl stink
|2
|Towing company
|14 hr
|Capitalist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC