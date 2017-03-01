NPSO investigates dozens reports of a...

NPSO investigates dozens reports of a 'loud boom'

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Natchitoches officials are searching for an explanation for a loud boom that nearly four dozen residents say shook their homes. The parish's 911 call center received about 50 calls reporting the loud boom just before noon Saturday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

