Not your average game of cards

Saturday Feb 11

A Natchitoches man was apprehended with 51 counterfeit cards in his possession. Ameir K. Stewart, b/m, 28, was arrested Feb. 1 charged with four counts illegal transmission of monetary funds and two counts unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.

