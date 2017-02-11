Not your average game of cards
A Natchitoches man was apprehended with 51 counterfeit cards in his possession. Ameir K. Stewart, b/m, 28, was arrested Feb. 1 charged with four counts illegal transmission of monetary funds and two counts unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles honeycutt is gay (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Tina Richards
|60
|charles honeycutt uses his wives as a trampoline (Dec '10)
|10 min
|loop
|7
|charles honecutt (Oct '10)
|11 min
|loop
|6
|charles honeycutt got cought having sex (Feb '14)
|12 min
|Claude
|2
|An f5 tornado will hit natchitoches one day
|16 min
|kneegers
|4
|Hey does anybody know who frost go with
|17 min
|kneegers
|3
|Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13)
|23 min
|Mmk337
|97
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC