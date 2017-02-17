Northwestern

35 min ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

Northwestern State University recognized Urson S. "Bill" Bacle of Coushatta, who served in both the U.S. Army Corps during World War II and later with the U.S. Air Force, during the Feb. 16 basketball game, the university's on-going effort to honor veterans. Bacle served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from June 26, 1943, to April 7, 1946.

