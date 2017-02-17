Northwestern
Northwestern State University recognized Urson S. "Bill" Bacle of Coushatta, who served in both the U.S. Army Corps during World War II and later with the U.S. Air Force, during the Feb. 16 basketball game, the university's on-going effort to honor veterans. Bacle served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from June 26, 1943, to April 7, 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accident
|43 min
|driver
|2
|Cute csher at Walmart, single?
|44 min
|shopper
|7
|robeline-marthaville water office
|2 hr
|Johnny B
|1
|Rick knowlin i whip him with a Bullwhip
|5 hr
|Granny
|1
|Women who have no morals and sleep with married... (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Mother Wit
|39
|Hey white supremacists
|7 hr
|Granny
|23
|Why do white people look like hairless animals? (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|patricia
|71
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC