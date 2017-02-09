LSBCD will host free geauxBIZ workshops

LSBCD will host free geauxBIZ workshops

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office have partnered to provide small businesses with hands-on geauxBIZ training and registration workshops. The workshops will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. in Alexandria and 2 p.m. in Natchitoches and at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 9 in Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robeline-Marthaville Water System president res... 13 min cousinlover 2
Whites are not chosen by God they can't even st... (Jul '16) 35 min tyson dillion 33
Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13) 1 hr 14/88 93
Black people are chimpanzees 2 hr Boss hogg 1
Laronda Shelby 6 hr Truth 1
Jessica Withers 12 hr well 10
Perry Kelly 13 hr Finnt 7
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC