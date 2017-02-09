LSBCD will host free geauxBIZ workshops
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office have partnered to provide small businesses with hands-on geauxBIZ training and registration workshops. The workshops will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. in Alexandria and 2 p.m. in Natchitoches and at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 9 in Shreveport.
