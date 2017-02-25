Long Purple Line to be in ducted at NSU

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Northwestern State University will honor five graduates by inducting them into the University's alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2017 inductees are Dr. Julian E. Bailes of Chicago, the late Joe Delaney, Dr. James Henderson, at far right, and Gerard F. Thomas Jr. of Natchitoches and Lenn Dohmann Prince of Ruston.

