La. Travels: McIlhenny Company is top attraction; eagles in Morgan City

The McIlhenny Co., makers of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, won the Attraction of the Year Award at the recent Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Natchitoches. More than 100,000 tourists visit Avery Island in Iberia Parish each year to see the Tabasco factory, Jungle Gardens and the Bird City wildfowl refuge.

