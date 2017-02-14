La. Travels: McIlhenny Company is top attraction; eagles in Morgan City
The McIlhenny Co., makers of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, won the Attraction of the Year Award at the recent Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's annual meeting in Natchitoches. More than 100,000 tourists visit Avery Island in Iberia Parish each year to see the Tabasco factory, Jungle Gardens and the Bird City wildfowl refuge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Justin Rhodes thread
|21 min
|deertay sandchez
|26
|A F50 tornado would be a blast super tornado Fo...
|1 hr
|Isabell pierre
|1
|Hey does anybody know who frost go with
|2 hr
|You 123
|4
|An F10 tornado should hit natchitoches in the f...
|2 hr
|Isabell pierre
|4
|An f5 tornado will hit natchitoches one day
|4 hr
|Isabell pierre
|5
|charles honeycutt is gay (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Tina Richards
|60
|charles honeycutt uses his wives as a trampoline (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|loop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC