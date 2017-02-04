Krewe of Excellence King and Queen will reign
The Krewe of Excellence will usher in the Mardi Gras season as the organization holds its annual tableau and ball Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Natchitoches Events Center. Sandra Nell Blake Williams will reign as Queen Excellence IV.
