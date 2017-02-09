Delores Below

Delores Below

1 hr ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 911 5th St., Natchitoches, Saturday, Feb. 11at 10 a.m. The remains will lie in state at the church for public visitation from 8-9:30 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, Isle Brevelle.

