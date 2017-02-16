CVB's Snow graduates from tourism aca...

CVB's Snow graduates from tourism academy

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Sheila Snow, Vice President of Communications of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently graduated from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy . Snow was among several other academy graduates at the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association's 2017 Annual Membership Meeting in Natchitoches.

