continue reading

The Krewe of Wag-uns Pet and Children Parade and the Krewe of Dionysos Mardi Gras Parade will be in Natchitoches Saturday, Feb. 25. The Natchitoches Humane Society Krewe of Wag-un's Children and Pet Parade will start at 4 p.m. The parade line up will begin at 3:35 p.m. The parade will start at the Bank of Montgomery on Washington Street, continue on Front Street and Jefferson Street, turn right on Amulet Street and end at the City Park Amphitheatre.

