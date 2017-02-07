Anhydrous ammonia leak, residents evacuated in Natchitoches

The Natchitoches Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen at approximately 6:20 p.m. on February 7 th advising he smelled a strong odor coming from the West LA Ice Service on Amulet Street. NPD Officers arrived on the scene and identified the odor as anhydrous ammonia and immediately evacuated residences and businesses within a four block area, including The Natchitoches Police Department.

