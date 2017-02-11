Ammonia leak sends residents, police ...

Ammonia leak sends residents, police packing

The Natchitoches Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 7 advising he smelled a strong odor coming from the West LA Ice Service on Amulet Street. NPD officers arrived on the scene and identified the odor as anhydrous ammonia and immediately evacuated residences and businesses within a fourblock area, including The Natchitoches Police Department.

