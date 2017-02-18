0 comment
My name is Judy Sluppick and I married George Sluppick, who passed away August 26, 2016. However, we have an unusual love story that many others and I think I must share, especially for Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parish roads will stay a bumpy ride
|2 hr
|Granny
|2
|Cute csher at Walmart, single?
|2 hr
|Wondering
|2
|natchitoches parish roads (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Big chief
|66
|NPD officer cursing NCHS students
|3 hr
|Unreal
|3
|Chris paige you ugly baldheaded freakshow
|4 hr
|On That Real
|3
|President is a foreign born Muslim traitor
|6 hr
|FoolerInChief
|8
|Why does Tiger Woods only date White women? (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|ex nola
|48
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC