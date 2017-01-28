William E. - Bill' Hicks Natchitoches, la
Graveside services for William E. "Bill" Hicks will be Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at Marthaville Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Richard Kaufman and Benji Colvin.
