Silver Spur Riding Club
The Natchitoches Silver Spur Riding Club hosted its annual end or season banquet Dec. 17. Those riders who participated in five shows and met their other obligations were awarded participation prizes for their efforts. There were also awards given for points accrued throughout the riders' time with Silver Spur.
