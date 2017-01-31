Robeline-Marthaville Water System pre...

Robeline-Marthaville Water System president resigns following public meeting

The president of the Robeline-Marthaville Water System confirmed to KSLA that he submitted his resignation from the system Tuesday morning. Tommy O'Con's resignation comes after a water system board public meeting Monday night to address a permanent fix to their 40-year-old water system after their 481 customers went without water the week before Christmas last year.

