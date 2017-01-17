One dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into trees in Winn Parish
A man from Natchitoches is dead, and another injured, after their vehicle crashed into several trees Saturday afternoon, north of Montgomery in Winn Parish. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m., which occurred on US Hwy 71 north of Montgomery, LA.
