One dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into trees in Winn Parish

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A man from Natchitoches is dead, and another injured, after their vehicle crashed into several trees Saturday afternoon, north of Montgomery in Winn Parish. Troopers responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m., which occurred on US Hwy 71 north of Montgomery, LA.

