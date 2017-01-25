Officials: Twisters damage, destroy 3...

Officials: Twisters damage, destroy 31 houses in Louisiana

Authorities say tornadoes destroyed or damaged 31 houses and RVs in Louisiana: 29 in the northwest near Plain Dealing, and two in the Natchitoches Parish town of Natchez. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt.

