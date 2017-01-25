Officials: Twisters damage, destroy 31 houses in Louisiana
Authorities say tornadoes destroyed or damaged 31 houses and RVs in Louisiana: 29 in the northwest near Plain Dealing, and two in the Natchitoches Parish town of Natchez. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Fisher
|2 min
|Kelly
|2
|do not let let lois lacour do your taxes
|7 min
|Victim
|3
|Britta james
|13 min
|A friend
|5
|Perry Kelly
|3 hr
|Pow
|1
|Income Taxes
|3 hr
|Come on man
|2
|How can I get foodstamps while living with my f... (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Delores hart
|237
|Barbershop
|12 hr
|Come on man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC