NSU honors veteran for military service

NSU honors veteran for military service

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Northwestern State University is continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation's Armed Forces by recognizing a veteran during each home basketball game this season. Maj. Richard G. Hooter of Natchitoches was recognized during the Jan. 12 game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robeline-Marthaville Water System president res... 2 min Yep yep yep 1
Hey white supremacists 1 hr 14/88 12
Where is the birth certificate 17 hr matchlight charkoll 5
Trump and simple minded supporters 17 hr Nope 28
Who is paying the bills ? 21 hr Water system cust... 1
What happened to the Justin Rhodes thread 21 hr dum dum 14
President is a foreign born Muslim traitor 22 hr Putin 3
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC