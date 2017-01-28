NSU honors veteran for military service
Northwestern State University is continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation's Armed Forces by recognizing a veteran during each home basketball game this season. Maj. Richard G. Hooter of Natchitoches was recognized during the Jan. 12 game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robeline-Marthaville Water System president res...
|2 min
|Yep yep yep
|1
|Hey white supremacists
|1 hr
|14/88
|12
|Where is the birth certificate
|17 hr
|matchlight charkoll
|5
|Trump and simple minded supporters
|17 hr
|Nope
|28
|Who is paying the bills ?
|21 hr
|Water system cust...
|1
|What happened to the Justin Rhodes thread
|21 hr
|dum dum
|14
|President is a foreign born Muslim traitor
|22 hr
|Putin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC