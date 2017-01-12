New board member takes oath

Gov. John Bel Edwards named four members to the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System. His appointments include three new board members- at-large representative Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Tom Kitchen of Metairie representing the First Congressional District and Elizabeth Pierre of Monroe representing the Fifth Congressional District.

