Natchitoches woman named to supervisors

Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Lola W. Dunahoe, of Natchitoches to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Dunahoe is the office manager for the Dunahoe Law Firm, LLC. Dunahoe received a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern State University and holds a lifetime teacher certification.

