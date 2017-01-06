Natchitoches native to command LANG b...

Natchitoches native to command LANG battalion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

Lt. Col. Jonathan D. Lloyd, a Natchitoches native, will take command of the Louisiana Army National Guard's 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion during a ceremony at the 165th CSSB headquarters in Bossier City, Jan. 8. Lloyd currently resides in New Orleans with his wife Sandra and three children, Alexis Nicole, Jonathan David and Elizabeth Kaylee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff Seeks Identity of Body found in Drum of... (May '10) 2 hr Nibbie 104
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Louisiana... (Oct '10) 2 hr Not GW 4,835
Congrats to poppi & samir 3 hr Labree225 1
Ups natchitoches phone number? 3 hr Response 4
anyone interested in starting a mc club?? (Oct '08) 13 hr Danno 185
Orabell Lewis 23 hr Neither 1
gow Thu Claudia 2
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC