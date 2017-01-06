Natchitoches native to command LANG battalion
Lt. Col. Jonathan D. Lloyd, a Natchitoches native, will take command of the Louisiana Army National Guard's 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion during a ceremony at the 165th CSSB headquarters in Bossier City, Jan. 8. Lloyd currently resides in New Orleans with his wife Sandra and three children, Alexis Nicole, Jonathan David and Elizabeth Kaylee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Seeks Identity of Body found in Drum of... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Nibbie
|104
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Louisiana... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Not GW
|4,835
|Congrats to poppi & samir
|3 hr
|Labree225
|1
|Ups natchitoches phone number?
|3 hr
|Response
|4
|anyone interested in starting a mc club?? (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Danno
|185
|Orabell Lewis
|23 hr
|Neither
|1
|gow
|Thu
|Claudia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC