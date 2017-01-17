Natchitoches man injured in crash after vehicle went airborne
The driver of a 2002 Ford F-150, 21-year-old Zackery Stuckey of Natchitoches, lost control of his vehicle at high speed and hit a tree. A man was airlifted to the hospital after his truck went airborne and caused a power outage in Natchitoches Parish Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Rally
|1 hr
|Jim
|3
|Arlin weeks (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Kathy weeks
|7
|No coloreds allowed in the restaurant white only
|10 hr
|Polabo
|13
|Anybody hear about poppi involved in a robbery
|11 hr
|Labree225
|2
|Shopper
|12 hr
|Yep
|4
|Coloreds smell Bad
|13 hr
|Pony man
|1
|You old colored heifer women
|13 hr
|Pony man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC