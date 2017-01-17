Natchitoches man injured in crash aft...

Natchitoches man injured in crash after vehicle went airborne

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The driver of a 2002 Ford F-150, 21-year-old Zackery Stuckey of Natchitoches, lost control of his vehicle at high speed and hit a tree. A man was airlifted to the hospital after his truck went airborne and caused a power outage in Natchitoches Parish Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Rally 1 hr Jim 3
Arlin weeks (Mar '16) 9 hr Kathy weeks 7
No coloreds allowed in the restaurant white only 10 hr Polabo 13
Anybody hear about poppi involved in a robbery 11 hr Labree225 2
Shopper 12 hr Yep 4
Coloreds smell Bad 13 hr Pony man 1
You old colored heifer women 13 hr Pony man 1
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC