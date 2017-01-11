More
State Officials are saying that several state offices will be closing due to potential dangerous wintry weather conditions including Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes According to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne the closure of state government offices will go into effect for 44 parishes as of noon Friday.
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gow
|3 hr
|MZ junky
|3
|White women
|7 hr
|I know
|8
|Why do funerals cost so much?
|16 hr
|Not GW
|25
|Sheriff Seeks Identity of Body found in Drum of... (May '10)
|16 hr
|Nope
|108
|No coloreds allowed in the restaurant white only
|16 hr
|Response
|8
|Trump Special
|Tue
|Response
|1
|Fight turns to fatal shooting in Natchitoches
|Tue
|Grape soda
|3
