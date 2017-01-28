Manhunt takes rape suspect off streets

Manhunt takes rape suspect off streets

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff 's Deputies and Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents captured a Missouri rape suspect after a brief manhunt near the Allen community Thursday, Jan. 26. At 12:26 p.m., patrol deputies and detectives were working in the Allen community on a criminal investigation when they observed three indiv iduals walking on La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mrs. Terri Matthews 10 hr katzzz 5
Poppi and Chelsea 16 hr cousinlover 2
why do ALL black people stink? (May '11) Thu Bill 78
No coloreds allowed in the restaurant white only Thu 14/88 19
Why do black people have sex with Dogs Thu Frank losa 1
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man Wed doing me 4
Perry Kelly Wed doing me 2
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,330,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC