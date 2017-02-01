Manhunt nabs MO rape suspect found walking along LA road
Authorities take Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of Robeline, into custody following a brief manhunt the afternoon of Jan. 26 in woods along Louisiana Highway 485 near Allen-Marthaville Road in Natchitoches Parish. Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of the 1500 block of Louisiana Highway 485 in Robeline, is being held without bond as a fugitive from Kansas City, Mo., where he's wanted on a charge of forcible rape with a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the birth certificate
|1 hr
|matchlight charkoll
|5
|Trump and simple minded supporters
|2 hr
|Nope
|28
|Hey white supremacists
|3 hr
|Ash Williams
|7
|Who is paying the bills ?
|5 hr
|Water system cust...
|1
|What happened to the Justin Rhodes thread
|5 hr
|dum dum
|14
|President is a foreign born Muslim traitor
|6 hr
|Putin
|3
|Protest for Little Chung
|6 hr
|Response
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC