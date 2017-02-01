Manhunt nabs MO rape suspect found wa...

Manhunt nabs MO rape suspect found walking along LA road

Thursday Jan 26

Authorities take Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of Robeline, into custody following a brief manhunt the afternoon of Jan. 26 in woods along Louisiana Highway 485 near Allen-Marthaville Road in Natchitoches Parish. Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of the 1500 block of Louisiana Highway 485 in Robeline, is being held without bond as a fugitive from Kansas City, Mo., where he's wanted on a charge of forcible rape with a gun.

