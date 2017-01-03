La Mesa RV Announces Bob Upton as Pre...

La Mesa RV Announces Bob Upton as President

La Mesa RV Center announced the recent promotion of Bob Upton to the role of president for the corporation. Upton has held numerous roles within the company over the past 22 years, most recently serving as vice president of sales and service.

