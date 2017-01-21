Kerlin Caspari Sutton

Kerlin Caspari Sutton

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Kerlin Caspari Sutton, 91, a native of Natchitoches for over nine decades, entered eternal rest Jan. 17, 2017. Kerlin was born Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff Seeks Identity of Body found in Drum of... (May '10) 10 hr turd head 116
Barbershop 20 hr BillSucks 1
Blacks are so nasty ugly looking 20 hr Lollipop 1
Why do blacks eat blacks 20 hr Lollipop 1
Blacks are dark dark dark dark Black like reese... 20 hr Lollipop 1
Blacks are so dark chocolate 23 hr Lollipop 1
Blacks are slush monkeys 23 hr Lollipop 1
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC