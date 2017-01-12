Keep Natchitoches beautiful with new education curriculum
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful will host an educational workshop on Jan. 21, 2017 to unveil Keep Louisiana Beautiful's new education curriculum. The workshop is limited to 15 educators of grades K through fourth.
