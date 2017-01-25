How giving were Cenla residents in 2016? Despite national increase in nonprofit giving in recent years, the response in Central Louisiana in 2016 was mixed. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/life/2017/01/25/how-giving-were-cenla-residents-2016/97003134/ Katelyn Jones , smiles at her grandmother Evelyn Mullins as they look for a gift Saturday at the Doll Toy Fund distribution site located at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.