Edwards makes flurry of higher ed appointments New board members will likely face continuing cuts to colleges and universities. Blake David of Lafayette, W. Clinton "Bubba" Rasberry of Shreveport and Charles McDonald of Sterlington were among a flurry of appointments to the state's top higher education boards by Gov. John Bel Edwards during the holidays.

