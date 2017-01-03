Dance Club at LSMSA sponsors student dance concert
Members of the Dance Club at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches presented a student dance concert on Dec. 7 at the school. Lauren Copeland, a junior from Baton Rouge, participated in an interpretive dance, 'Desiree's Baby.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
