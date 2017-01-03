Attorney: Pointe Coupee's new home ru...

Attorney: Pointe Coupee's new home rule charter violates the state's constitution

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Advocate

A Pointe Coupee Parish attorney says the recently approved home rule charter that will upend the structure of parish government should be challenged in court because it would illegally cut short the terms of the sitting police jurors. Leo Hamilton, whom the Police Jury unanimously hired Dec. 13 to look into the charter's legality, says the charter shortens the four-year terms of the parish's 12 sitting police jurors, and thus is invalid under certain provisions of the state's Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do funerals cost so much? 2 hr Not GW 25
Sheriff Seeks Identity of Body found in Drum of... (May '10) 2 hr Nope 108
No coloreds allowed in the restaurant white only 2 hr Response 8
White women 4 hr dooky stain 5
Trump Special 18 hr Response 1
News Fight turns to fatal shooting in Natchitoches 18 hr Grape soda 3
Man laying bloody in road in fairground roas 19 hr Big Kev 5
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC