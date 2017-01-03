Attorney: Pointe Coupee's new home rule charter violates the state's constitution

A Pointe Coupee Parish attorney says the recently approved home rule charter that will upend the structure of parish government should be challenged in court because it would illegally cut short the terms of the sitting police jurors. Leo Hamilton, whom the Police Jury unanimously hired Dec. 13 to look into the charter's legality, says the charter shortens the four-year terms of the parish's 12 sitting police jurors, and thus is invalid under certain provisions of the state's Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.