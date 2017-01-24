Several days after Christmas of 2002, my Austin cousin Cookie Shannon, mutual friend Eleanore Montegue and I left New Orleans to see the spectacular Christmas lights along the Cane River at Natchitoches, Louisiana. Angels monitor everything we do Several days after Christmas of 2002, my Austin cousin Cookie Shannon, mutual friend Eleanore Montegue and I left New Orleans to see the spectacular Christmas lights along the Cane River at Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.