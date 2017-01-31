2nd annual Dragon Boat races March 4

The Northwestern State University Foundation will present the second annual Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races Saturday, March 4 on Chaplin's Lake on the NSU campus. Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators.

