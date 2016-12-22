Natchitoches native named to the court of Demoiselle Club - Le Jardin Spectacular'

Notice : Undefined property: stdClass::$name in eval() : eval()'d code ). Natchitoches native Mary Katherine Horton will celebrate the "Le Jardin Spectacular" as a presentee of the Demoiselle Club of Shreveport's annual Grand Bal, to be held on Friday evening, Dec. 29, at the East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport.

