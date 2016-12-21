Man in critical condition after alleged gang attack in Natchitoches
There are 1 comment on the KPLC-TV Lake Charles story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Man in critical condition after alleged gang attack in Natchitoches. In it, KPLC-TV Lake Charles reports that:
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating after a man found lying on the street says he was attacked by a gang of men. Around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, authorities say they were contacted in regards to a man lying in a roadway near the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Lebleu Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
|
#1 Monday
Here's the story about it.
Sad bunch of negroes.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for the owner
|36 min
|Dirt Blanchard
|2
|Miniature Schnauzers are the worst dogs ever (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|ZB18Z1B8
|92
|I hate colored people they soooo Black like ace...
|4 hr
|doing me
|6
|Why do funerals cost so much?
|5 hr
|enter sandman
|22
|Chris Anthony
|15 hr
|Facts
|2
|april hardy (Sep '13)
|23 hr
|MissLuv
|15
|Cane River CrÃ©oles (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Theresa Lebrun Ro...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC