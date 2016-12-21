LSMSA to name new residence hall afte...

LSMSA to name new residence hall after Rep. Jimmy Long

Members of the Board of Directors at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches unanimously approved a motion to name the new residence hall after Jimmy Long Sr. during a meeting held Dec. 5. Members of the Board of Directors at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches unanimously approved a motion to name the new residence hall after Jimmy Long Sr. during a meeting held Dec. 5. a Members of the Board of Directors at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches unanimously approved a motion to name the new residence hall after Jimmy Long Sr. during a meeting held Dec. 5. "Jimmy Long had a vision for excellence in education and believed in the future of our state," said Sharon Gahagan, chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

