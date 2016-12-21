LSMSA to name new residence hall after Rep. Jimmy Long
Members of the Board of Directors at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches unanimously approved a motion to name the new residence hall after Jimmy Long Sr. during a meeting held Dec. 5. "Jimmy Long had a vision for excellence in education and believed in the future of our state," said Sharon Gahagan, chairwoman of the Board of Directors.
