LSMSA mixed ensemble and chorale present holiday concert
Al Benner, senior lecturer of instrumentals, theory and composition and chairman of the Department of Creative and Performing Arts, leads the mixed ensemble during the holiday concert recently held at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches. Al Benner, senior lecturer of instrumentals, theory and composition and chairman of the Department of Creative and Performing Arts, leads the mixed ensemble during the holiday concert recently held at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches.
