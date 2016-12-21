Inmate escapes lead to new procedures, terminations at Natchitoches jail

After three inmates escaped, an internal investigation created new procedures inside the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Leaders at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center said it was eye-opening in the worst way back on August 27 when Willie Etheridge, Walshea Mitchell and Michael Elliot compromised the door on Dorm B, jumped over two rolls of razor wire on the fence and escaped.

