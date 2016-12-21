Head-on wreck sends 10 people to the hospital
A Zwolle man reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a collision that sent 10 people to a Natchitoches Parish hospital. Eight people were with him in the Ford van when it drifted across Highway 6 and struck head-on a Honda Civic being driven by 58-year-old Karen Montgomery, of Natchitoches.
