Frances Metoyer
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances J. Metoyer will be celebrated at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 912 5th Street, Natchitoches, Monday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John O'Brien as the Celebrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing puppy in provencal
|1 hr
|Puppy
|6
|I hate colored people they soooo Black like ace...
|3 hr
|CHANG GONNA COME
|2
|City Of Natchitoches web SITE
|3 hr
|CHANG GONNA COME
|1
|Ali muhammed (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Lol
|12
|Stupid coloreds refused my referigerador
|14 hr
|Bernice sanders
|1
|Why you stinking no good for nuthing coloreds
|15 hr
|Bernice sanders
|1
|Well you coloreds said that you donate a refrig...
|15 hr
|Bernice sanders
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC