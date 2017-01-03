College Counseling Center at LSMSA ce...

College Counseling Center at LSMSA celebrates seniors with party

Staff members of the College Counseling Center at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches hosted a party on Dec. 8 for the Class of 2017 to celebrate all 107 seniors submitting a college application to at least one college or university. Pictured are Courtney Sanders, left, of Denham Springs, and Johnneisha White, of Church Point.

