College Counseling Center at LSMSA celebrates seniors with party
Staff members of the College Counseling Center at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches hosted a party on Dec. 8 for the Class of 2017 to celebrate all 107 seniors submitting a college application to at least one college or university. Pictured are Courtney Sanders, left, of Denham Springs, and Johnneisha White, of Church Point.
