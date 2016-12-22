Alliance Compressors in Natchitoches
Alliance Compressors in Natchitoches was awarded the Chief Operating Officer International Safety Award for 2016 on Dec. 19. The award is the highest safety achievement award in Emerson to recognize excellence in safety performance. The award is presented based on evaluation that reflects Emerson core safety and health values on and off the job.
