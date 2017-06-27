The Big Trial
With its adversarial structure and set procedural rules, the trial can be a perfect dramatic vehicle, offering the strategy and suspense of a sports event alongside the seriousness of life and death. The Big Trial subgenre of American fiction dates back at least as far as James Fenimore Cooper's The Ways of the Hour , about a murder prosecution and very similar in structure to later courtroom and detective novels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Jun 21
|driller77racer
|14
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar '17
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC