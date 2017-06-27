Nancy and Cary Dougherty combine comf...

Nancy and Cary Dougherty combine comfort with tradition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Advocate

The bed in the master bedroom is a family heirloom inherited by Cary Dougherty's mother from his great-great-aunt, who lived at Rosalie in Natchez, Miss. In a renovation six years ago, the Doughertys removed a hanging cabinet to open up the space and replaced the breakfast room table with comfortable seating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10) Jun 21 driller77racer 14
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
News Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to... Mar '17 catch them 4
News Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dennis Rod Man 2
What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13) Nov '16 Pippa 40
News Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16) Oct '16 Education 12
Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16) Sep '16 Old River Piddler 1
See all Natchez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchez Forum Now

Natchez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Natchez, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC