Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch remark
A white Mississippi lawmaker showed no expression late Monday as 11 black colleagues made impassioned speeches condemning his online remark that people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments. Legislators were working at the Capitol for the first time since Republican Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona posted the remark to Facebook on May 20. His post came after New Orleans pulled down three Confederate statues and a monument to white supremacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Jun 21
|driller77racer
|14
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar '17
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC