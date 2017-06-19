Black lawmakers condemn white colleag...

Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch remark

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A white Mississippi lawmaker showed no expression late Monday as 11 black colleagues made impassioned speeches condemning his online remark that people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments. Legislators were working at the Capitol for the first time since Republican Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona posted the remark to Facebook on May 20. His post came after New Orleans pulled down three Confederate statues and a monument to white supremacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10) Jun 21 driller77racer 14
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
News Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to... Mar '17 catch them 4
News Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dennis Rod Man 2
What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13) Nov '16 Pippa 40
News Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16) Oct '16 Education 12
Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16) Sep '16 Old River Piddler 1
See all Natchez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchez Forum Now

Natchez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Natchez, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC